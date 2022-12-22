Chi-Hong Ju Sells 1,262 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 19th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $82.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.11. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

