CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 387,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

