Chris H. Takimoto Sells 5,430 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IGM Biosciences Stock Down 6.3 %
IGM Biosciences stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.