Chris H. Takimoto Sells 5,430 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,971.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Stock Down 6.3 %

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IGM Biosciences

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

