CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.