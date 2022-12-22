CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CMS opened at $62.66 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

