Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $26.91 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,264 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

