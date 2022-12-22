Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.32

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 2829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,245 shares of company stock worth $3,433,252. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 168,989 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.