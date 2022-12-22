Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.32

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 2829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $772.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical
Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 168,989 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.