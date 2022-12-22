CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271,849 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,819,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,752 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 102.8% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,664,000 after buying an additional 1,755,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CSGP stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.55. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

