DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,688 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

