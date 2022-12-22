DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,704.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,978.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,399.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,270.70.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 54.40% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

