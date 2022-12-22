DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $297.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.53 and a 200 day moving average of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

