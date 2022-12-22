David Francis Carroll Sells 5,671 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,671 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $121,983.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 12th, David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISEE. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

