Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

