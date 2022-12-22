Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $115.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

