DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Down 3.6%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 27,243 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,393,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $254,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

