Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 15,601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 420,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.06 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.