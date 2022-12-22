Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 4,147 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

TSLA opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $135.89 and a one year high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.