Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys 4,496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $387.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

