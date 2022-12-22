Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 175,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.57. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

