Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 29,743 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,743 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.35 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19.

