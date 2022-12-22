Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day moving average of $113.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

