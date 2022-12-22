Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

