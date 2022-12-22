Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.78. 77,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,869,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,381,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,368,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,381,765.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,305. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Enovix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 3,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.