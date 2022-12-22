Erin S. Sharp Buys 131,500 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) Director Erin S. Sharp bought 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AquaBounty Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AQB opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.68. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 713.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
