ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

