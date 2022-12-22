EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 48,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 514,710 shares.The stock last traded at $33.77 and had previously closed at $33.73.

EVO Payments Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,374,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,380. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the second quarter worth $149,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

