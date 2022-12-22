EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Tesla by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $137.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.41.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

