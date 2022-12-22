Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $341,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after buying an additional 253,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $287.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.80. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $362.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

