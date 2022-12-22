Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 485 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.84 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

