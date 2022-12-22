Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

