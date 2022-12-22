Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $108.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.97 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

