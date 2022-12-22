Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 12,419 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $66.56.

About Fate Therapeutics

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

