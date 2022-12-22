FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Cowen reduced their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.