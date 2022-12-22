FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.69. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

