FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $211.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.64.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

