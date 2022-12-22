FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $240.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.69. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.