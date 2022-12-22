FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $169.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.69. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

