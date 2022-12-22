Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

