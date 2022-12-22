Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

