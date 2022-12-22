Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $316.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.89 and its 200-day moving average is $315.05. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

