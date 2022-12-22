Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,570,000.

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

