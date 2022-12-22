Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 130.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

VEEV stock opened at $167.52 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $266.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock valued at $43,099,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

