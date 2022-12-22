Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $441.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

