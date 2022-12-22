Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ING Groep by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

