Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.6% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 63,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

