Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 70,002 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,931.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,002 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 113.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,913.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,108,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,542,000 after buying an additional 1,053,038 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,901.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 967,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,031,000 after acquiring an additional 919,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $90.25 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

