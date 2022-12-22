Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.52. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Cowen increased their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.32.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

