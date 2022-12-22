Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $206.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.97 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

