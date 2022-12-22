Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.29, for a total value of $750,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 154,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,469,276.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 159.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.71.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.68.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

