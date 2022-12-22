Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $101.14 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

